Syracuse Olympic sports update for October 2nd

The Syracuse Orange fall sports will see one more team join the fun this week, so let’s get to the recap starting with:

Field Hockey

Syracuse split their weekend in Boston. On Friday the Orange go their first ACC win of 2023 on this Eefke van den Nieuwenhof penalty winner.

'Cuse picks up its first @ACCFieldHockey win of the year, on the road, at a top-15 team, in the rain.#lygc x #DrivenToOrange pic.twitter.com/8Zq1HEE9rv — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) September 29, 2023

Syracuse (8-3, 1-3) will travel to Princeton next Sunday as they look to get back on the winning track.

Women’s Soccer

The Orange (2-9-1, 0-4-0) lost 5-1 at Clemson. Erin Flurey scored her 4th goal of the season in the loss while Shea Vanderbosch made eight saves as she continues to lead the ACC in that category.

Syracuse will host Wake Forest on Thursday night before heading to Louisville next Sunday.

Volleyball

Syracuse (2-12, 0-4) dropped matches to Virginia and Pitt last week. The Orange will host Virginia Tech and Wake Forest as they look for their 1st ACC win of the season.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse fell to 4-2-3 on the season, 1-1-2 in ACC play after a 5-3 loss at Duke. Captain Jeorgio Kocevski recorded assists on all three Syracuse goals.

The Orange host Colgate tomorrow night before heading to UNC on Friday night. Can Syracuse get a futbol/football sweep in Chapel Hill?

Cross Country

Syracuse sent runners to the Coast-to-Coast Beantown Challenge. Silas Derfel was the top men’s runner as the Orange took 9th. Caroline Kirby was the top finisher for the women as they were 12th as a team.

It’s a week off for Syracuse as they prepare for the Nuttycombe Invitational at Wisconsin.

Ice Hockey

It was a weekend sweep at Post as the Orange kicked off their 23-24 season. Graduate transfer Allie Kelley recorded a shutout in her first Syracuse start. The Orange return home to host Merrimack this weekend.