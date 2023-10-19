FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Bye Week U

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Bye Week U Fightin’ Byes

Location: Syracuse, Indiana

Students: 4,444 students who want to see backup QB Wilson Rio-Del Carlos see some action

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Biggie Munn Bowl

Before the legendary coach came to Syracuse, Munn spent a couple of seasons on the Bye U staff as an assistant coach. The Orange have dominated this series so let’s hope the Biggie Bowl keeps its spot in the football wing.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Bye Week matches the Orange duo with the Toonie twins- Taylor and Trevor. The duo can swap jerseys with the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone after this one.

Advantage: Push

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Click Dark vs Dick Clark

You’re obviously familiar with Dick Clark, the legendary television host who led American Bandstand for over 30 years. Click Dark hosted American Grandstand which aired two episodes in 1993 before realizing that the tv audience didn’t want to watch people sitting in bleachers for two hours.

Advantage: Syracuse

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #ByeByeByeSyracuse should be motivated to keep the Fightin’ Byes out of the end zone so they don’t see the coordinated touchdown dance.

Advantage: Bye U

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Bye U’s Head Coach Bino Dabers just signed a 20-year extension and he loves calling running plays for his quarterback Sharrett Grader and running back Allen L. Quint. That duo will keep the Syracuse defense off-balance early but the Orange get going when Van Dillari fumbles a triple reserve pitch and Kevon Darton runs it into the end zone. Syracuse picks on Bye U corner Juice Carter early and often as they cruise and retain The Biggie Munn Bowl

Final Score: Syracuse 44, Bye Week U 4