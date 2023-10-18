Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) vs. #44/44 Bye Week Fightin’ Byes (0-7, 0-3)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 21, 12:00 pm ET

Location: Citi Field, Queens, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse gets back to the favored side of the line as the Orange are -156 point favorites.

TV/Streaming: ESPN8: The Ocho

Radio: ESPN88: The Ocho-Ocho

Rivalry: 134-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 134, Syracuse

First Meeting: 1889 saw Syracuse and Bye Week play the final event at the original Polo Grounds before its demolition. A safety saw Syracuse walk away with a 2-0 victory.

Last Meeting: Sean Tucker carried the Orange offense by taking snaps under center while a healthy Chris Elmore carried him across the field for a relentless 44-0 victory. Some say that this game is what inspired the Eagles to implement the Tush Push.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-52) | Bye Week - Bino Dabers (eightth year, 0-92)

Coach Bio: Despite his slow playstyle, Bye Week U has been resolute in keeping Coach Dabers, with athletic director Wohn Jildhack continuing to voice his support for the head coach. Dabers has had to change his playstyle after the triple option he learned from Paul Johnson was fundamentally changed due to new NCAA rules.

Last Year: Bye Week U set a new NCAA record by losing its first six games by a combined 729 points. However, Bye Week U set another NCAA record by losing its last six games by a combined 12 points, with every game ending in 2-0 fashion.

Last Game: Bye Week U were in the red zone against Miami last week with a chance to win the game, but Dabers inexplicably called a kneel play on three straight downs as the Fightin’ Byes lost 3-0.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: With Sharrett Grader out due to injury, the Fightin’ Byes have turned to quarterback Wilson Rio-Del Carlos to run the offense. Rio-Del Carlos unfortunately has fumbled the ball at least 3 times in each game this season.

If Syracuse Wins: I think this is a great audition tape to recruit Brock Bowers to spend a year at Syracuse instead of going pro.

If Syracuse Loses: PLEASE NO ONE ELSE GET HURT (part two-point-five, it’s starting to not get funny anymore).

Fun Fact: Syracuse continues its journey away from the JMA Wireless Dome with this game at Citi Field. The Orange don’t return to Central New York until a Friday night matchup against Boston College on November 3.