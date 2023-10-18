TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse football bye week thoughts

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re keeping it all football this week and we start with asking: “What is the biggest thing Syracuse Football needs to improve after the bye?” Do you think it’s forcing turnovers? How about getting the passing game working? With closer games expected down the stretch how about a key special teams play, or would you say the biggest change has to come from the coaching decisions?

Despite the recent stretch, we’ve seen some big performances on offense? Who would pick as the Syracuse Offensive MVP thus far? If it’s not Garrett Shrader, LeQuint Allen or Umari Hatcher, let us know in the comments.

What about The MOB? Who is the Syracuse Defensive MVP so far? Is it Marlowe Wax, Alijah Clark, or Justin Barron? Again, list other choices in the comments and come back later this week for the results.