Syracuse men’s basketball to hold “Coach Jim Boeheim Day” on February 24

Back in March, when Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as SU’s head coach came to an end, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said that they would celebrate his career “in a big way” this season.

Now, we know when that will be: Saturday, February 24th, when the Syracuse Orange host Notre Dame at 12pm.

“Coach Boeheim is an iconic figure in Central New York and to all Orange fans and alumni around the world,” Wildhack said in a press release. “His remarkable career and commitment to Syracuse University and our community will never be replicated. February 24th will provide our fans the opportunity to celebrate and thank Coach Boeheim.”

Boeheim guided the Orange to 35 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Final Fours, and of course the 2003 National Championship victory over Kansas, while also developing 23 players who would become first-round NBA Draft picks.

Boeheim’s teams compiled a 1116-441 record, and his career win total is second only to Mike Krzyzewski.

During that aforementioned spring press conference, Wildhack also put a major goal forward for this celebration: “We will have 35,000 people for that game.” With capacity decreasing to around 31k next season, it seems clear that this will be the game marketed for one final record-setting Dome crowd - and quite frankly, a proper sendoff that Jim didn’t get.