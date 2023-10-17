Syracuse men’s basketball 2023-24 player profiles: Peter Carey

Welcome to the TNIAAM Syracuse Orange Basketball player profiles. As we get closer to opening tip in an intriguing season for the men’s and women’s teams, we’ll take a closer look at each of the players on the basketball rosters. Visit our men’s basketball and women’s basketball sections if you missed your favorite player.

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program has questions at center this season after losing Jesse Edwards to West Virginia. With that comes opportunity. While Naheem McLeod figures to be the starting center and Mounir Hima, who backed up Edwards last season, wouldn’t be a surprising second option, Peter Carey gives the Orange optionality as a different kind of center. In that same vein, Maliq Brown is a power forward who could slide to the center spot and freshman William Patterson is also in the mix as a 7-foot-2 freshman.

Due to a knee injury, Carey redshirted after playing in just three games a freshman. With Edwards commanding the center position and Hima emerging as his backup, a redshirt made the most sense for the freshman in 2022-23 as he healed from his knee injury. Carey returns for a second year at Syracuse as a redshirt freshman. His knees are fine, per head coach Adrian Autry, but Carey sat out from Orange Tip-Off as he recovers from a minor ankle injury.

Carey comes from an athletic background as both parents were college athletes. Carey’s father was part of the rowing team at Connecticut College while his mother player volleyball at Rhode Island.

Quadir Copeland to Peter Carey for the throwdown! #MonroeMadness pic.twitter.com/84xF7cs0qS — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) October 8, 2022

Position: Center

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Vitals: 6-11, 205 lbs.

2022-23 Stats: 3 games, 0.0 PPG, 0.3 APG, 1.0 RPG, 0.3 BLK, 0.0 STL

Strengths: Carey’s most obvious strength is his length and athleticism to go along with his height. He’s bouncy and can finish at the rim. He also gives Syracuse the option of having a mobile center, which could also give him an edge defending in man-to-man over his peer group.

Weaknesses: The biggest area of concern for Carey is his frame at the center position. He’ll need to continue to add weight to withstand the blows competing against more burly centers in the league. That should come with time. Carey could slide to the forward position, but he’d also need to expand his range and have a reliable jumper in his arsenal.

Ceiling: Carey emerges as a role player at either the forward or center spot and provides solid minutes on the defensive end. His energy and athleticism give Syracuse a lift in the rebounding department and he proves himself as a reliable option when those ahead of him in rotation get into foul trouble.

Floor: Carey doesn’t see the floor much in his sophomore season but challenges the center group to improve in practice. He continues to put in the foundational work to eventually see minutes as an upperclassman.

Let’s get a good look at ya: It’s from last year, but hear from Carey himself.