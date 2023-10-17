Syracuse Orange Olympic Sports Update for October 17th

The Syracuse Orange fall sports had a slow week but a jam-packed weekend.

Let’s take a look at the recap:

Women’s Soccer: (2-11-2, 0-6-1)

On Thursday, the Orange were shut out by the Pittsburgh Panthers losing 6-0. Shea Vanderbosch made 11 saves and is one spot away from passing current school record holder Katie Karlander with the most saves in a single season. Shea Vanderbosch and Kylen Grant continue to be showstoppers, playing in the entire game for all 15 matches this season. The Orange will play against NC State this week in another Thursday showdown before a weekend match against UNC.

Volleyball: (2-16, 0-8)

The Orange lost all three sets in their home game against Duke. Syracuse couldn’t seem to get over 16 points in each set. With seven kills out of sixteen attacks, Zharia Harris-Waddy continues to be a top contributor to the Orange offense.

This weekend the Orange will be on the road for two games, one on Friday against Miami and one on Sunday against Florida State.

Men’s Soccer: (6-3-4, 2-1-3)

On Sunday, Syracuse faced off against Clemson but the game ended in a tie. The first half was uneventful with no goals scored until Clemson’s Arthur Duquenne finally managed to get one past Syracuse goalie Jahiem Wickham. Later on in the match, Buster Sjoberg received a free kick sending the ball over the Clemson defenders securing the draw.

On Wednesday, The Orange will bring their non-conference schedule to a close with a home game against Yale. NC State comes to town on Sunday for the final regular season home game.

Women’s Ice Hockey: (3-3, 0-0)

Syracuse had a 3-2 win at home on Saturday against RPI to earn a split on the weekend series. Darci Johal evened the score and Kate Holmes scored the game-winning goal. Syracuse goalie Allie Kelley and the Orange defense secured the win by keeping RPI off the scoreboard. Kelly ranks in the top 15 nationally in save percentage recording at least 28 saves in the last four games. The Orange will face Cornell in Ithaca on Tuesday and head to Boston University next weekend.

Field Hockey: (9-5, 1-3)

The Orange dropped two games, losing 4-1 to UNC before dropping a 2-1 double overtime game against Cornell. The Orange put points on the board late in the game when Hattie Madden tied the score 1-1. Rease Coleman and Grace Leahy each scored a goal for Cornell. The game-winner was secured by Leahy after she rebounded the shot. The Orange’s Abby Neitch played her first game as a goalkeeper and successfully stopped four shots by Cornell in the loss.

Syracuse will have ACC play for the rest of the season. It will be a single-game week as the Orange play in an away game against #5 Louisville on Friday.

Cross Country

The sixth-ranked male team placed third at the Nuttycombe Invitational, while the women’s team had a 20th-place finish. Some of the team will will travel to the John Reif Memorial at Cornell on Friday, which marks the Orange’s last meet of their regular season. The ACC Championships are the following weekend in Tallahassee, Florida.