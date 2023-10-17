Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named to Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List

For the second year in a row Syracuse Orange women’s basketball star guard Dyaisha Fair joined the preseason watch list for the 2024 Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top women’s basketball point guard in Division I.

Fair, who made the All-ACC first team last season, was one of four ACC point guards picked for the twenty player watch list, joining Deja Kelly of North Carolina, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Georgia Amoor of Virginia Tech.

The award is given to the nation’s top women’s basketball point guard and candidates for the honor “must exhibit the floor leadership, play-making, and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.”

Fair averaged 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game in her first year with the Orange and helped to power the program’s 2022-2023 campaign — which included a 20-13 record and a trip to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

After last season’s WNIT run, Fair decided to forgo the 2023 WNBA Draft and return to head coach Felisha-Legette Jack and the Orange for her fifth and final year of eligibility.

Past winners of the Lieberman Award include some notable women’s basketball stars like Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu and UConn’s Sue Bird.

Fan voting will commence on Friday, with the list of candidates dropping to 10 by late January and five by the end of February, according to the release. A winner will be selected out of the five finalists in March.

Fair and the rest of the Orange will make their 2023-2024 season debut on Tuesday, November 7 against Lafayette in the JMA Wireless Dome.