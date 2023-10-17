Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update

As expected, the Syracuse Orange football team capped off its most difficult stretch of the season this past weekend following a 41-3 road loss to the #4 Florida State Seminoles.

The three-game losing streak means Syracuse will have five chances to get at least two wins, and brings a level of uncertainty moving forward with how the rest of the season will play out and what comes next for head coach Dino Babers.

You know what’s also uncertain: the Orange’s bowl game destination, and that means it’s time to bring out the Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter once more.

The Orange should still have enough twang in the tank to get to six wins based on the numbers out there. Syracuse still possesses a 96% chance to reach at least six wins, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

Let’s take a look at what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

Since this prediction from ESPN has remained a constant in our weekly bowl updates for the past month, we’re assuming the PR team for Syracuse Athletics has already set up a joint press conference for Otto the Orange and Tony the Tiger. This doesn’t beat our #BRAND choice of the Duke’s Mayo mascot... but again, who doesn’t love orange?

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs UCLA Bruins

If this happens we can call it “The Cassillo Cup” game.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

If a trip to Red Sox territory is fait accompli for the Orange at this point, it’s time to call on some help from #NunesNation down by the East Coast. If you had to pick out some quality options for Babers and company to visit, what are the best choices?

Side note: can you believe Syracuse might compete in two baseball parks in the same season? I can’t believe Syracuse will need to compete in two baseball parks in the same season.

College Football News

Military Bowl vs Navy Midshipmen

The bad news: Syracuse will need to spend an entire week in Annapolis in this scenario.

The good news: this projection falls more in line with the Orange’s chances of spending the winter in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The dream lives to fight another week.

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State will likely be the heavy favorites in this one, but on the bright side, San Diego is an awesome getaway spot over December and Syracuse can get the ball rolling with recruitment on the West Coast (PS: insert your favorite Pac-2 joke here).

**************************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn: which bowl game do you want to see the Orange compete in?