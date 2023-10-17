Syracuse football: What’s college football saying about the Orange after week 8?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face long-time rivals Bye Week University’s Fightin’ Byes.
The local writers keep Syracuse at 9th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Virginia Tech.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves down twelve spots to 50th with the offense th 68 while the defense ranks 41st. The Orange are ranked between Mississippi State and Fresno State. SP+ has Syracuse’s remaining opponents ranked as follows:
Virginia Tech- 63rd, Boston College- 89th, Georgia Tech- 70th, Pitt-44th, Wake Forest- 64th.
Syracuse drops eight spots in the Football Power Index to 36th between Florida and Auburn. FPI predicts the Orange for 7.5 wins now and gives them a 16% chance to win out and a 95.9% chance of making a bowl game. Here’s where the remaining opponents rank in FPI:
Virginia Tech- 69th, Boston College- 93rd, Georgia Tech- 55th, Pitt-49th, Wake Forest- 71st.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down five to 47th this week between BYU and TCU. Bye U is 134th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange are down twelve spots to 64th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas Tech and Cal. Bye U is 134th.
USA Today
This week Syracuse is down twenty spots to 74th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Nebraska and Wake Forest. Bye U is ranked 134th here too.
AP and Coaches Poll
No rankings for Syracuse or Bye U
ACC Week Eight Scores
Syracuse 3 Florida State 41
Wake Forest 13 Virginia Tech 30
Louisville 21 Pitt 38
Miami 31 UNC 41
NC State 3 Duke 24
ACC Week Nine Schedule
Boston College vs Georgia Tech
Pitt vs Wake Forest
Virginia vs UNC
Duke vs Florida State
Clemson vs Miami
