Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face long-time rivals Bye Week University’s Fightin’ Byes.

Syracuse.com

The local writers keep Syracuse at 9th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Virginia Tech.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves down twelve spots to 50th with the offense th 68 while the defense ranks 41st. The Orange are ranked between Mississippi State and Fresno State. SP+ has Syracuse’s remaining opponents ranked as follows:

Virginia Tech- 63rd, Boston College- 89th, Georgia Tech- 70th, Pitt-44th, Wake Forest- 64th.

Syracuse drops eight spots in the Football Power Index to 36th between Florida and Auburn. FPI predicts the Orange for 7.5 wins now and gives them a 16% chance to win out and a 95.9% chance of making a bowl game. Here’s where the remaining opponents rank in FPI:

Virginia Tech- 69th, Boston College- 93rd, Georgia Tech- 55th, Pitt-49th, Wake Forest- 71st.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down five to 47th this week between BYU and TCU. Bye U is 134th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange are down twelve spots to 64th in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Texas Tech and Cal. Bye U is 134th.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is down twenty spots to 74th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Nebraska and Wake Forest. Bye U is ranked 134th here too.

AP and Coaches Poll

No rankings for Syracuse or Bye U

ACC Week Eight Scores

Syracuse 3 Florida State 41

Wake Forest 13 Virginia Tech 30

Louisville 21 Pitt 38

Miami 31 UNC 41

NC State 3 Duke 24

ACC Week Nine Schedule

Boston College vs Georgia Tech

Pitt vs Wake Forest

Virginia vs UNC

Duke vs Florida State

Clemson vs Miami