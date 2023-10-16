Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange ranked 105th in initial KenPom rankings

As we gear up for Syracuse Orange basketball season, we always keep an eye out for preseason polls and rankings. Yesterday we got the release of the first KenPom rankings for the 23-24 season.

.⁦@kenpomeroy⁩ has his initial 2024 rankings out today. Syracuse is at 105. That’s 11th among ACC teams. pic.twitter.com/dTGEuqOWEK — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) October 15, 2023

Well 105th isn’t great Red, but the good thing is that the season hasn’t started and once the Orange get to Honolulu the strength of schedule is going to help their metrics. And how strong is that schedule going to be you ask?

Tennessee starts off as the 8th ranked KenPom team. After the Volunteers, Syracuse will face either Purdue (1st) or Gonzaga (5th). The final game in Hawaii could feature Kansas (2nd), UCLA (26th), Marquette (11th) or Chaminade (NR).

Syracuse’s other marquee non-conference opponents and their KenPom rankings are LSU (47th), Oregon (41st), Cornell (131st), Colgate (133rd) and Georgetown (159th).

The top ACC squads according to KenPom are Duke (9th), UNC (17th), Virginia (33rd), Miami (45th) and Clemson (51st).

We also got the first AP Poll of the year and Syracuse opponents (possible opponents) ranked are Kansas (1st), Duke (2nd), Purdue (3rd), Marquette (5th), Tennessee (9th), Gonzaga (11th), Miami (13th), and UNC (19th).

Welcome to the head coaching ranks Adrian Autry...now jump right into the deep end.