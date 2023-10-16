Syracuse field hockey: Eefke van den Nieuwenhof leads Orange offense

In last week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Syracuse Orange standout Eefke van den Nieuwenhof scored her seventh career penalty stroke.

Despite the Orange’s 4-1 loss against UNC, senior co-captain Eefke van den Nieuwenhof is having quite the season. She leads the ACC in points (30) and is tied for the goal-scoring lead (13).

She was recently named the ACC Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the first member of Orange to receive an ACC weekly recognition this season.

Eefke buries her NCAA-leading sixth stroke of the season and fourth in as many games.#lygc x #DrivenToOrange pic.twitter.com/YgK43rpKdb — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) October 13, 2023

Where does her killer penalty shot and love for field hockey come from? You could say it runs in Eefke’s blood. Marlies Vossen, her mother, used to be a professional field hockey player in the Netherlands.

“My mom is my biggest inspiration because she taught me how to play the sport and I grew up with it because of her.”

Despite being so far away from home, Eefke relies on her teammates who have become her second family.

“When I’m home I also miss not being in Syracuse. It’s definitely difficult but my family is supporting me from afar, which is very nice.”

Every game comes with pressure, no matter the opponent. Eefke looks at every game as a new game and doesn’t worry about the opponent. If the team plays the way they play, they’re ready for anything.

“Knowing that I have such good players around me makes me trust that I can do my thing. I have so much faith in my teammates that it helps me prepare for games.”

The ultimate goal this season is to win the championship to which the Orange are working hard to achieve.

“It’s special to play in the Syracuse jersey, and my goal is to enjoy every single day, every practice, and every game.”

Syracuse has two more games before the ACC Championships and they will need Eefke’s scoring and leadership down the stretch.