Syracuse football: first down offense vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange offense failed to score a touchdown for the first time in 2023. It’s hard to find many positives from the game and once again the problems start right from the get go.

Syracuse tried to come out and throw right away and it ended up in a sack. For most the half the Orange went back to the run again and LeQuint Allen was heavily featured. Dan Villari had a nice pick-up and there was one trick play where Donovan Brown threw a pass back to Garrett Shrader. Those two plays were the highlight. S’shrader fumble was the lowlight.

First down offense vs FSU Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Pass (Sack) -5 Run (Allen) 5 Run (Allen) 2 Run (Allen) 2 Run (Allen) 3 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Allen) 6 Run (Allen) 0 Pass (Villari) 11 Pass (Alford) 15 Run (Allen) 5 Run (Allen) 1 Pass (Shrader) 9 Run (Allen) 25 Run (Shrader) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Sack) -9 Fumble Run (Price) 0 Run (Allen) 3 Run (Price) 3 Run (Allen) 1 Run (Price) 5 Pass (Allen) 2 Run (Price) 2 Pass (Incomplete) 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 7 26 3.71 Pass 5 8 1.6 Total 12 34 2.83 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 9 43 4.78 Pass 4 15 3.75 Total 13 58 4.46 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 17 67 3.94 Pass 8 23 2.88 Total 25 90

The second half was more of the same. Syracuse had two effective plays, but struggled. After the bye, the Orange need to find a way to get the short passing game going. Early in the season, those opportunities created tempo which kept opponents off-balance and should open more space for Allen to do what he does.