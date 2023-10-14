Syracuse cross-country: Orange men take 3rd in Wisconsin

The Syracuse Orange cross-country teams were back in action at the Nuttycombe Invitational hosted by the Wisconsin Badgers.

Syracuse’s men’s team posted their best finish since 2017 as they took 3rd with 251 points, finishing behind Northern Arizona (76) and BYU (162). It was another display of depth for the Orange who were led by Perry Mackinnon (19th) and Paul O’Donnell (20th). Sam Lawler (34th), Alex Comerford (73rd) and Matthew Scrape (105th) completed the scoring. Syracuse’s top 5 runners were separated by 34 seconds and if they can tighten that gap a bit more, they will be in the mix for an ACC Championship in two weeks.

This result serves notice that the Orange could also be a threat for a NCAA podium finish (top-four) if Mackinnon and O’Donnell can continue to stay in the top 20 or the 4/5 runners can close the gap to Lawler. It’ll be quite the final month for this group.

The Orange women finished in 20th, one spot behind Harvard and ahead of both Providence and Columbia. If they can maintain that finish at the Regional meet, it will pit Syracuse back into the NCAA Championships. Northern Arizona knocked off defending NCAA Champion NC State in the women’s race.

Syracuse was led by Savannah Roark’s 63rd place finish followed by Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (87th), Rylie Lusk (106th), Olivia Joly (111th) and Madison Neuner (118th). This result at Nuttycombe should give the Orange women some valuable at-large points as they also finished ahead of ACC rivals Duke, UNC and Florida State.

The top runners for both teams will be back in action on October 27th when they head to Florida State for the ACC Championships.