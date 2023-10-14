TNIAAM Reacts: Optimism remains for Syracuse football despite tough stretch

Syracuse Orange football has just one more game to get through before the bye week. Unfortunately, it’s against their biggest challenge of the year: #4 Florida State.

An upset would be incredible, but even covering the 18.5-point spread seems like a longshot to most SU fans - less than 20% of you think the Orange will keep it within three scores.

Harsh, but fair after last week’s disaster of a game at UNC.

The good news is that after this week, the rest of ACC play is much more manageable. The vast majority of you believe that a winning season, or at least another bowl berth, is still in the cards for ‘Cuse football.

While SU football is around the halfway point of their season, both men’s and women’s basketball are just about to get started. Orange Tip-Off was held in the Dome last night and the teams will also be heading to Rochester next Saturday. It doesn’t seem like either of these preseason events are attracting much attention...

While I certainly think they’re more creative than whatever the spring football game is supposed to be, it’s also understandable why the appeal isn’t there for most casual fans.

Lastly, men’s soccer sophomore Jahiem Wickman narrowly earned the distinction of fan-favorite SU goalie. It’s no exaggeration to say that his emergence (.800 save percentage and three shutouts in four starts) may have saved this season for the defending National Champions, who struggled with transfer Jason Smith in net.

We also salute the Ontario-born keeper for maintaining the standard of #CanadasCollegeTeam.