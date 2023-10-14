Game thread: Syracuse vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2) are back on ABC today as they travel to the #4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0) with kickoff scheduled at Noon.
Can the Orange knock off a top-5 team on the road? (Probably not)
Will this be the week that most fans realize they had Syracuse with a 4-3 record heading into the bye? (All signs point to No)
Who will be this thread’s most outlandish next Syracuse HC suggestion?
Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:
- Check out Christian’s grades from the North Carolina game
- Christian also has all the info on how to watch this game including the rough history on the Syracuse side
- This is what Dino had to say about the team heading into today’s game
- Here’s what Syracuse’s players had to say this week
- Dom has the weekly Duke’s Mayo bowl watch
- Max looks at 3rd down/red zone offense and defense vs UNC
- We tell you what are watching for in today’s game
- Syracuse vs Florida State predictions
- Fake Nunes breaks down the match-up for the Platinum Hangman Board in a unique way
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
