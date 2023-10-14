Game thread: Syracuse vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2) are back on ABC today as they travel to the #4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0) with kickoff scheduled at Noon.

Can the Orange knock off a top-5 team on the road? (Probably not)

Will this be the week that most fans realize they had Syracuse with a 4-3 record heading into the bye? (All signs point to No)

Who will be this thread’s most outlandish next Syracuse HC suggestion?

Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!