Syracuse women’s basketball: coach Felisha Legette-Jack out for unknown period of time

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack is out for an undetermined period of time, according to a statement released yesterday.

Legette-Jack, who is entering her second season as the head coach for the Orange, is currently recovering from a unspecified medical procedure. She will return upon official clearance from her physician.

Just in from @CuseWBB "Syracuse University Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack is out recovering from a medical procedure and will return upon clearance from her physician." — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) October 12, 2023

It’s a notable development considering that Legette-Jack was set to address the media Friday at 3 p.m. for her first press conference of the 2023-2024 season. The women’s team will still participate in the Orange Tip-Off Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

An interim coach has not been named so this could be a sign Legette-Jack’s absence is not expected to be lengthy, but we’ll see if more is announced at this afternoon’s media opportunity.

Syracuse finished 20-13 overall and 9-9 against the ACC last season, advancing to the Round of 16 in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Orange will play an exhibition gave versus St. Rose on October 31 at 5 p.m., then suit up for their season debut against Lafayette on November 7 at 7 p.m.