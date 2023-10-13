ACC football: Week 7 TNIAAM staff picks

The Syracuse Orange aren’t the only ACC squad facing a pivotal contest tomorrow. Can UNC and Louisville remain undefeated and in the hunt for an ACC Championship Game and possible College Football Playoff berth?

Based on our staff picks this week, the feeling is (mostly) yes. Here's the full look at what the Nunes crew is thinking, with odds provided by DraftKings SportsBook:

Despite relatively low spreads, we all agree that #12 North Carolina and #17 Duke will have no problems covering against their unranked opponents. Most of the staff, including myself, chose Wake Forest to snap a two-game losing skid on the road in Blacksburg. Kevin is the only one with faith in SU spread-wise, selecting the Orange to cover against the Seminoles. It’s the fifth straight week he’s picked Syracuse against the spread.

Speaking of Kevin, he’s also the leader in moneyline picks and has Pitt winning outright as touchdown underdogs to undefeated #14 Louisville. I’m not sure about this one, as the Cardinals enter this game 6-0 off a win against then-#10 Notre Dame. But Kevin’s in first for a reason, so don’t be shocked if the Panthers pull off the upset.

We’ll see two of the ACC’s best passers when Drake Maye and Tyler Van Dyke square off under the bright lights in Chapel Hill. We’re all in agreement, but how do you think Miami will bounce back from last week’s devastating (and easily avoidable) loss when they face the Tar Heels?

Make sure to leave your own predictions down below and let us know which ACC games you’ll be watching this weekend.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.