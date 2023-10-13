Syracuse football: Orange look to break this fashion losing trend

The Syracuse Orange head to play the #4 Florida State Seminoles as a heavy underdog. In situations like this, teams might try to go with something to bring them luck.....Syracuse is going in the opposite direction.

Bring 'em out, bring 'em out! @CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/cElKxpcQPF — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) October 12, 2023

At first glance you might think that the blue pants don’t look as good as the orange pants, but we present this sad reminder of recent outcomes in this curious combination.

2020: at Louisville (Syracuse lost 30-0 but we did get this awesome Garrett Williams interception)

2021: at NC State (Syracuse lost 41-17)

2022: at Pittsburgh (Syracuse lost 19-9)

If you add that up, it means the White Shirts and Blue Pants have been out-scored 90-26 the last three seasons.

Does that make you feel better about tomorrow’s game?

Maybe someone within the football program despises this combination and suggests them for road games that look hopeless in an attempt to get them banished to an equipment trunk in the bowels of the Lally Complex? Is this an attempt to lean into spooky season?

Whatever the reason, it flies in the face of the the fashion analytics so we’ll see if the trend continues.