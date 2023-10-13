 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse football: Orange look to break this fashion losing trend

This combination is a choice.

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange head to play the #4 Florida State Seminoles as a heavy underdog. In situations like this, teams might try to go with something to bring them luck.....Syracuse is going in the opposite direction.

At first glance you might think that the blue pants don’t look as good as the orange pants, but we present this sad reminder of recent outcomes in this curious combination.

2020: at Louisville (Syracuse lost 30-0 but we did get this awesome Garrett Williams interception)

Syracuse v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2021: at NC State (Syracuse lost 41-17)

NCAA Football: Syracuse at North Carolina State William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

2022: at Pittsburgh (Syracuse lost 19-9)

If you add that up, it means the White Shirts and Blue Pants have been out-scored 90-26 the last three seasons.

Does that make you feel better about tomorrow’s game?

Maybe someone within the football program despises this combination and suggests them for road games that look hopeless in an attempt to get them banished to an equipment trunk in the bowels of the Lally Complex? Is this an attempt to lean into spooky season?

Whatever the reason, it flies in the face of the the fashion analytics so we’ll see if the trend continues.

