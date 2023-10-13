Syracuse football: predictions and poll vs Florida State

The Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2) will finish their gauntlet tomorrow afternoon at the #4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0). No one expects this game to be close, or do they?

Kevin: Florida State 27, Syracuse 17

I was wrong to think the Orange would move the ball at UNC last week, so I’m doubling down on that idea this week. I think Syracuse figures out a couple of ways to get some first downs and keep the FSU offense on the sideline. Eventually Jordan Travis finds time to hit his receivers for some big plays. No one counts moral victories, but Syracuse picks up a bit more confidence heading into the bye week.

Mike: Florida State 41, Syracuse 13

The bye week couldn’t happen at a better time, as an already-reeling SU squad can only hope to avoid any more serious injuries in this contest. I’m also doubling down a bit in that I think the Orange offense will scrap together a couple successful drives in the first half, but the defense won’t be able to hang with the Noles man-for-man. Travis and co. bust it open in the 3rd quarter while Dino doesn’t take chances and wisely pulls most of his starters out.

Dom: Florida State 38, Syracuse 10

The going gets to its toughest point in the season against Florida State, and I just can’t fathom Syracuse hovering near the Seminoles’ offense unless someone has an otherworldly performance. The defense will hold up decently, but unless they can force some turnovers, it’s going to be hard to stop Travis and company for all 60 minutes, and again, it’s hard to believe Syracuse’s offense will bounce back enough against the veteran defense FSU currently possesses.

Christian: Florida State 41, Syracuse 10

This one is not going to be pretty. If Syracuse couldn’t contain UNC’s rushing attack last week, I see no reason why that changes against Trey Benson and Jordan Travis. No one has really separated themselves as an option in the receiving game, and if Garrett Shrader continues to make mistakes, the Orange offense doesn’t have much hope. Add in a shaky offensive line against a projected top-five pick in Jared Verse, and it doesn’t shape up to be a promising afternoon for Syracuse.

Max: Florida State 45, Syracuse 14

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack recently called the football program “a brand on the rise.” I’m not sure what he’ll have to say after this demolition. A hotbed for recruits and transfers alike, FSU presents a massive mismatch in all three phases. After allowing a 40-piece to North Carolina, the Orange now face a Seminoles offense averaging over 42 points per game, good for fifth-best in the country. A garbage-time touchdown from Carlos Del Rio-Wilson will make the score look more respectable, but it’ll be all Florida State early on.

