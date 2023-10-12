FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Students: 45,493 students who will never look as good as Leonard Hamilton does now

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Platinum Hangman Board

One of the lowest moments in modern Syracuse Football history can be turned into something for the current Orange to strive for each year (as long as FSU is “stuck” in the ACC anyway).

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Florida State has one player from Sweden and one from Australia, but none from Canada. Another win for the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone in this one.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Scott Stapp vs Lou Reed

Lead singer of Creed against the lead singer of The Velvet Underground. Walk on the wild side it is.

Advantage: Syracuse

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #NoleFamily/ #KeepCLIMBing

You know what we said last week - if you have two hashtags, you have no hashtags.

Advantage: Push

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Mike Norvell saw what Drake Maye did last week and he’s going to do what he can to pad Jordan Travis’ stats. The Orange have lost by a field goal in two of the last three trips to Doak Campbell Stadium, but it doesn’t feel like that history repeats itself this year.

Final Score: Florida State 38, Syracuse 13