TNIAAM Reacts: Your thoughts halfway through the Syracuse football season

We’re halfway through the 2023 Syracuse football season and we want to know how SU fans are feeling about the team before the second half begins.

SU has struggled in their current three game stretch but can build some momentum heading into the bye week if they can at least keep it close against No. 4 Florida State. Will Dino Babers’s comments earlier this week motivate his team to at least prevent a blowout?

Back in August, 58% of you thought that Syracuse would win 7-8 games, but has that feeling changed by this point?

We’d also like to know if you’ll be attending either of the preseason fan events for Syracuse basketball, and if you’ve been following the Olympic Orange teams as well.

