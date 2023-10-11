Syracuse vs. No. 4 Florida State: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2) vs. #4/4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 14, 12:00 pm ET

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

Line: Syracuse is a big 17.5-point underdog according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: ABC, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 138/XM 194

Rivalry: 13-2, Florida State

Current Streak: 3, Florida State

First Meeting: 1966 was the first time Syracuse and Florida State met, and Floyd Little put on a show at Archbold Stadium. The future legend rushed for 193 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns en route to a 37-21 win for the Orange over the Seminoles.

Last Meeting: Syracuse continued an anemic end to the season last year with a dreadful 38-3 loss to Florida State in the Dome. The Orange were outgained 420-160 in terms of total yards.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-51) | Florida State - Mike Norvell (fourth year, 25-19)

Coach Bio: Norvell played his college football at the University of Central Arkansas as a wide receiver. His coaching career started there as well as a graduate assistant for a season before moving to Tulsa. There, he served as the wide receivers coach before becoming the co-offensive coordinator at Pitt for a season. Norvell then moved to Arizona State for a few seasons as the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator.

Norvell’s success at Arizona State led him to his first head coach job with Memphis in 2016. He finished with at least eight wins in his four seasons with the Tigers, including an 11-1 regular season in 2019. That season led him to Florida State in 2020.

Last Year: Florida State couldn’t get it done against the cream of the crop in the ACC last year, with straight losses to Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson. All three were ranked. However, Florida State ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak and at No. 16 in the polls. The Seminoles picked up a bowl win to cap off the year over No. 13 Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Last Game: Florida State jumped out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter against Virginia Tech and never looked back. The Seminoles picked up a comfortable 39-17 win.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: A lot of eyes are on Jordan Travis, but Trey Benson kickstarts the FSU offense. He averages 7.6 yards per carry and has six rushing touchdowns on the

If Syracuse Wins: I always knew Jared Verse should’ve chosen Syracuse.

If Syracuse Loses: PLEASE NO ONE ELSE GET HURT (part two, electric boogaloo).

Fun Fact: Punter U might be back. Jack Stonehouse’s 46.0 yards per punt is good for 14th nationally.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details