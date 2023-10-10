Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update

Following two straight blowout losses by the Syracuse Orange to Clemson and North Carolina, our Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter will continue to remain unchanged as the brutal October slate continues.

After SU’s deflating 40-7 road loss in Chapel Hill, Syracuse will face its toughest opponent of the season in the #3 Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Coach Dino Babers and company still sit at 28th on ESPN’s College Football Power Index with an over 98% chance to reach six wins, but obviously, morale as at a season-low with Syracuse potentially facing three-straight losses (barring any miracle).

Of course, our Bowl O’Meter remains optimistic in the Orange’s bowl chances at the halfway mark of this regular season.

Let’s take a look at what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

A common theme with this week’s update — lots of consensus across the board with Syracuse ending up in the Sun Bowl in some capacity. Three of our five main sources for bowl projections have the Orange traveling to El Paso over the winter break.

Which means: Syracuse Athletics PR team... get to work on the Otto the Orange and Tony the Tiger merchandise as soon as possible.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs UCLA Bruins

All three of UCLA, Washington State and Utah sit at 4-1 overall and .500 versus the Pac-12 as of now. But, if Syracuse is looking to try to ignite a fire for the over age-60 crowd, the Bruins would be the top matchup (the Orange haven’t played football versus UCLA since 1968... but they are 6-2 for the optimists out there).

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Utah Utes

Listen, if Babers and the Orange are going to be in Texas for a week, might as well get ahead with recruitment, right?

The marketing potential is legit: Syracuse easily played its biggest game in program history in Texas with the Cotton Bowl in 1959. Plus, if the ACC is doubling-down on being named the All-Coast Conference, let’s continue to squeeze every ounce of opportunity down in The Lone Star State.

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

Continuing on with the theme of destiny — looks like we’ve got a one in five chance of ending up in a baseball park twice after all.

Fenway Park is a national treasure, and a color matchup would be great and all... but no baseball park or #BRAND matchup will ever top a Duke’s Mayo shower Babers could receive. The dream will still live in our hearts, no matter what the projections tell you.

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

And speaking of the All-Coastal Conference, hello San Diego! Remember the aircraft carrier game with Syracuse taking on San Diego State in men’s basketball? San Diego remains a fun dark-horse location for a bowl game in our books.

Yes, while this bowl game won’t live up to the hype of last season’s UNC-Oregon matchup, at least the Orange can get used to some road trips out west.

**************************************************************************************************

With the Orange hitting the halfway mark to this season, which bowl game do you think Syracuse will end up in?