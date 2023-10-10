Syracuse ice hockey: Allie Kelley earns back-to-back CHA Goalie of the Week honors

Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey is underway with a 2-2 start to the season. The Orange took both games at Post University to start the campaign before dropping the first pair of home games to Merrimack.

While the offense has been off to a slow start (six total goals in four games), the play in net has been phenomenal - so much so that you’d think Arielle DeSmet found a way to get an extra year of eligibility.

Instead, it’s graduate transfer Allie Kelley who has quickly established her presence between the pipes for SU. Through four games, Kelley has a CHA-best 27.67 saves per game and .954 save percentage, both of which had a massive increase during her phenomenal 56-save performance in the home opener.

Although that game ended in an overtime loss, Kelley kept her squad in the game despite an enormous shot differential (58-16). It marks the sixth time in Allie’s college career that she’s had 50 or more saves in one game.

Before coming to SU, Kelley played for St. Anslem of the New England Women's Hockey Alliance. During three seasons with the Hawks, Kelley set several program records, such as becoming the first goalie on either the men’s or women’s team to have 1,000 saves in a single season.

‘Cuse will look to pay their goalie back with more leads in the upcoming home-and-home series with Rensselaer Polytechnic this weekend. SU is on the road Friday night but returns home Saturday at 4 for the second game against RPI.