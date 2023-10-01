Syracuse football open as one score underdogs against North Carolina

It’s back to 4-1 for the Syracuse Orange after a frustrating game against the Clemson Tigers on the weekend. They’ll need to heal up some of the self-inflicted wounds that plagued them in the 31-14 loss on the weekend. Now the Orange open road play in the ACC with a trip to Chapel Hill to take on the 4-0 North Carolina Tar Heels.

It does seem like oddsmakers saw something in that Clemson loss, as at DraftKings Sportsbook the Orange open within a single score on the road, with the line starting at Syracuse +6.5 for the week. The over/under line is set at 57.5. This past week, they didn’t cover against Clemson, but did hit the over. They’re 3-2 against the house this year, not covering their last two against Army and Clemson. The last three weeks the under has come in as well, with the offense sputtering a bit.

Dan Villari won't be denied! @Dan2Villari with his first receiving TD on the 28-yd pass from Garrett Shrader.



ABC pic.twitter.com/WPYHzymbKM — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 30, 2023

North Carolina is 4-0 on the year, and will be coming off the bye week as they host the Orange on 10/7. Their wins this season are over South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota and Pitt, so solid opposition and worthy of their ranking, coming in at #15 in the country. The Tar Heels are 3-1 against the spread this year and will be coming in 2-2 on the over/under.

Historically, the Orange are 3-3 against UNC, with their first meeting in 1995. Since joining the conference, the series has been split 1-1, with varying degrees of quality happening in those matchups. A 40-37 victory in 2018 was followed by a 31-6 shellacking in 2020 to split the series so far. Both games, Syracuse lost against the spread as well. We’ll see this coming week what’s in store for the Orange and whether The Mob is up to contain Drake Maye this season.

