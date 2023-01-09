Game thread: CFP Championship TCU vs Georgia

Even though the Syracuse Orange are not playing tonight, we’ve fired up the TNIAAM game thread generator for our loyal readers.

The National Champion will be determined in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and while the Orange failed to give John a chance to see his alma mater play for a title in his home stadium, we still want to enjoy the last college football game.

Are you pulling for Kirby to win back-to-back titles and set the Georgia Bulldogs as the standard for other college football programs? Or do you have Big East loyalty to former sort-of conference mate the TCU Horned Frogs?

Kickoff is 7:30 eastern on ESPN. Georgia enters the game as 13-13.5 point favorites and we open up this spot to discuss the game and Hypnotoad

Make your predictions for tonight’s game