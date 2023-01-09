Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Full Court Non-Press

The Syracuse Orange are playing sports. Are they winning those sports? Well.. that’s what Andy, Steve, and Kevin are going to talk about in the newest pod!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Naturally, we start with Syracuse Men’s Soccer transfer news. Because futbol!

Football transfer news... JaHad Carter and Duece Chestnut find new homes at the biggest schools in the country.

We talk Syracuse roster building as the Orange try to leverage the portal and late recruiting to rebuild the team after the 7-6 season.

We finally dive into the week of men's basketball... and oof. It's not pretty. A 1-1 week that feels like an 0-2 week is not ideal.

Where does the press fit into the Syracuse strategy moving forward?

What is the outlook for the rest of the season if Syracuse doesn’t go 2-0 this week against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame?

Cuse Women’s Basketball recap!

