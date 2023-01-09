ACC MBB Power Rankings finds a new team on top

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team split their road trip last week. Where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff has steady work in this economy.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings...

1) Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0)

At this point you can’t ignore the one unbeaten team in ACC play. The Tigers host Louisville and Duke this week- can Vice Principal Brownell keep his team focused with the Blue Devils looming? If Clemson gets to 7-0, Dabo’s going to start showing up at games Drake style.

2) Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1)

Nigel Pack got the big NIL deal to come to Coral Gables but Norchad Omier’s the transfer moving the needle for Miami. His presence inside can make Miami a bigger threat this March

3) Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1)

Speaking of transfers, Jeff Capel rebuilt his roster and might have saved his job. Despite the hot conference start, the Panthers have a bit of work to do before they start making NCAA Tournament plans.

4) Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2)

Congratulations to Tony Bennett on becoming Virginia’s all-time wins leader. We are contractually obligated to remind you he’s also the all-time leader in losses to 16 seeds.

5) Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2)

Needed some late free throws to escape Boston College. That’s not great Jon.

6) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-5, 3-2)

We continue the North Carolina portion of the rankings with Wake. This looks like a team that will pull some upsets and drop some puzzling games. They might need an ACCT run and they might be built to go on one of those runs.

7) North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 3-2)

When you retire, try and enjoy it as much as Roy seems to be

Roy Williams and his wife Wanda taking part in pregame Swag Surfin' before today's @UNC_Basketball game. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/oseIBeEMEN — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) January 7, 2023

8) NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3)

Well Kevin Keatts pulled The Undertaker sit-up on us after we were burying his NC State career last week. The Wolfpack are 2nd in the ACC in offensive efficiency which you should tuck away for when Syracuse faces them in Greensboro.

9) Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2)

Joe Girard is top 10 in the ACC in scoring and he’s trending towards being a 3rd-team All-ACC selection at the end of the year. Before you yell at us about this, we’re just going to refer you to the players in front of him and ask you to note their position.

10) Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4)

Hokies were looking pretty strong two weeks ago but no so much today and that means Syracuse is going to get a desperate team in the Dome this week.

11) Florida State Seminoles (5-11, 3-2)

Yeah we really have a 5-11 team ahead of four other schools. That pretty much sums up the state of the ACC this year.

12) Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3)

Almost beat Duke over the weekend which might end up being the subtitle of the Earl Grant era at BC.

13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4)

They beat Miami which will probably end up as the most shocking ACC result of the season.

14) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5)

We suggest that Mike Brey stop shaving until Notre Dame gets an ACC win. We say that because after next weekend we won’t have to see him against the Orange so go for it Mike, don’t let Bruce Pearl steal the Most Divorced Dad title from you.

15) Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5)

Lost two more games at home this week. They were close losses but credit to Cardinals for being superb hosts and refusing to accept Syracuse’s attempts to hand them a win. We appreciate that hospitality.

*************************************************************************************************

What did we get wrong this week? Do some of you still think this is going to a six-bid league this season?