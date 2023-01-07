 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Virginia Cavaliers

Wahoo-Nah

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament-Virginia Syracuse Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1) men’s basketball team looks to get their biggest win of the season when they take on the #11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) at 5:00 on ACCN.

Opportunities for impressive road wins are slim this year for Syracuse so grabbing an upset in Charlottesville will keep the Orange on track for the annual “let’s annoy the rest of the nation” bubble talk.

To get you ready check out our previews:

Will the Orange be able to solve the Virginia defense? Can the 2-3 zone slow down the strong Cavaliers shooters?

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...