Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a game against their biggest ACC rival. Up next for the Orange are

Opponent: Virginia Cavailers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Students: 17,706 students who are ready for lacrosse season

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Tony Bennett looks like he just came from Casual Friday at his financial planning office.

Jim Boeheim says I’ll see your blue grey look and show you how to add a little flair. Pop that collar Jimmy B!

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Virginia has this generic Nike template. For a school that loves history, these are incredibly blah-modern.

The Orange has that nod to history with the color blocks on the side. That’s how you do it UVA.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoHoos

Simple and easy. Makes searching for tweets easier. It’s that simple Syracuse.

Advantage: Virginia

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

I mean losing a couple games is no time to panic and do this Tony, but hey thanks for bringing some of the Hoya magic to your squad before the Cuse visit

“We are excited to add Dante to the Virginia basketball family. Dante is a talented guard, who brings valuable experience and leadership to our team. We look forward to having him join our program.” - Coach TB ⚔️ #GoHoos https://t.co/eeUsCqzjvS — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) January 4, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

ESPN is trying to slide this in at 5 so that you can have it on in the background as you prepare dinner and then it’ll be over without sending you to bed early. This isn’t going to be pretty to watch, but it’s going to be close. Virginia will be up two late when Jim Boeheim goes to his bench and brings out Malachi Cooney to hit a deep 3 for the upset win 44-43.