Syracuse men’s basketball: Seniors keep Orange from losing at Louisville

The Syracuse Orange survived against the Louisville Cardinals. It wasn’t pretty, but the Orange avoided a loss that would have ended any NCAA Tournament hopes in the first game in 2023.

Leading the way down the stretch were the two senior starters, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards. With ten minutes to go, the game was tied at 47. Girard scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in those final minutes. Edwards added three points, three rebounds and this steal which prevented a final Cardinals chance at the win.

Did El Ellis Get Fouled on the last play? You be the judge pic.twitter.com/tS7Swow33c — Cam Sherrell Media (@CamS_Media) January 4, 2023

In the last six games Girard has shot 20-50 from 3 and 26-28 from the line. He’s raised his scoring average to 16.7 to lead the team and he’s putting up the best shooting numbers of his career. He’s rebounded from that brutal November stretch and he’s going to need to keep making plays as Syracuse heads into a tougher stretch of games.

Edwards has had his ups and downs but he’s now averaging 13.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He leads the ACC in blocks and Player Efficiency Rating and possibly game-saving hustle plays too.

To continue to grind out games in the ACC, Syracuse is going to lean on their veterans. We learned the other night they aren’t afraid of the moment.