Syracuse football: Caleb Okechukwu, Marlowe Wax return to lead Orange defense

The Syracuse Orange defense will be without longtime staples Garrett Williams and Mikel Jones next season, as the two veterans are hoping to continue their careers in the NFL. Fortunately, a pair of well-respected Mob members are back to lead the unit in 2023.

First up is DL Caleb Okechukwu, who announced that he will return for a fifth year in Syracuse:

Okechukwu was the most experienced member of the defensive line this past season, and it showed on the stat sheet. Caleb led the Orange with seven sacks and also added three additional tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, and this clutch pick-six during the Week 3 victory over Purdue.

The Washington, D.C. product is on his final year of eligibility.

Alongside him will be the new captain of the defense, Baltimore-born-and-raised LB Marlowe Wax:

Wax was a different breed as one of the primary linebackers. With Stefon Thompson injured in the very first game and lost for the season, Marlowe quickly established himself as SU’s go-to guy in crucial situations. In addition to leading ‘Cuse with 88 total tackles, Wax tallied 4.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The two DMV defenders are also an important part of the program off the field. Together with Ja’Had Carter, they formed the Mob Podcast to give Syracuse fans an inside look at player personalities during the season. Although Carter is unfortunately transferring to Ohio State, these two seem set on continuing the podcast into next season.

With a pair of new corners from the transfer portal and a lot of emerging young talent making up next year’s defense, it will be up to this dynamic duo to help keep the 3-3-5 feared.

Welcome back to the 315!