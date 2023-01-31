Syracuse men’s soccer: Nathan Opoku signs with Leicester City

Nathan Opoku had one of the best seasons you could ask for with the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team. Double digit goals (11) and 8 assists, an ACC title, a national championship, and an All-American nod led to his interest from all sorts of squads. He deferred the option to be selected in the MLS Superdraft on a Generation Adidas contract, confusing many, as he was a consensus top three pick. We now understand why, as he is officially a Leicester City player.

Young striker Nathan Opoku joins #lcfc ahead of loan move to OH Leuven ✍️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2023

Leicester City is part of the King Power ownership group who also owns Oud-Heverlee Leuven who plays in the Belgian Pro League. Nate will be heading there on loan for the remainder of the season. The deal will send Opoku on to the Belgian side, currently sitting tenth in their division. There’s an outside chance he may make the bench this weekend against RFC Seraing for his formal debut.

Opoku becomes the first Syracuse player signed directly to a Premier League side based on any records available and one of the few signed direct from college. He joins former Syracuse forward Tajon Buchanan in Belgium. Buchanan joined Club Brugge early this season after impressing with the New England Revolution and is rumored to be getting a move to a top flight European side this summer.

Ed. Note: Did you ever think you’d hear Sire-cuse on Sky Sports?