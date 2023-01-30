Syracuse football: Orange will play Pitt at Yankee Stadium in 2023

It won’t take a bowl appearance for the Syracuse Orange to head back to the Bronx.

Barely a month after competing in the Pinstripe Bowl, it was announced that SU will again play in Yankee Stadium during the 2023 football season. This time, it will be a home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game to be played at the original Yankee Stadium. The Orange defeated the Panthers 3-0 in that contest.

100 years in the making.



'Cuse and Pitt will play at @yankeestadium this season for the centennial anniversary of the two schools playing the first football game ever to be held at the venue in 1923.



The Orange last played a regular season game at the venue in 2018 against Notre Dame. They haven’t played a “home” game away from the Dome since the team’s last appearance at MetLife Stadium in 2016 - also against the Fighting Irish.

The game will take place on November 11th. The rest of the Syracuse schedule will be unveiled tonight at 7, and we’ll update you with the remaining dates.

The Orange will still host Colgate, Western Michigan, Army, Boston College, Clemson, and Wake Forest inside the Dome this upcoming season. They’ll also travel to face Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Purdue, and Virginia Tech on the road.