Syracuse football: Orange will play Pitt at Yankee Stadium in 2023

‘Cuse will only host six games in the JMA Dome this fall

By Michael Ostrowski
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Minnesota v Syracuse Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It won’t take a bowl appearance for the Syracuse Orange to head back to the Bronx.

Barely a month after competing in the Pinstripe Bowl, it was announced that SU will again play in Yankee Stadium during the 2023 football season. This time, it will be a home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game to be played at the original Yankee Stadium. The Orange defeated the Panthers 3-0 in that contest.

The Orange last played a regular season game at the venue in 2018 against Notre Dame. They haven’t played a “home” game away from the Dome since the team’s last appearance at MetLife Stadium in 2016 - also against the Fighting Irish.

The game will take place on November 11th. The rest of the Syracuse schedule will be unveiled tonight at 7, and we’ll update you with the remaining dates.

The Orange will still host Colgate, Western Michigan, Army, Boston College, Clemson, and Wake Forest inside the Dome this upcoming season. They’ll also travel to face Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Purdue, and Virginia Tech on the road.

