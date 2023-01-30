 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs #6 Virginia Cavaliers

We should start a rivalry trophy with UVA

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (13-9, 6-5) men’s basketball team is back home to face the #6 Virginia Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2) at 7:00 on the ACC Network.

Can Syracuse earn a split of the season series? Will we finally be rid of Kihei Clark after this one? It’s going to be an interesting contest as the young Orange have gained more playing time and they’ll meet one of the most experienced ACC squads.

To get you ready check out our previews:

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and tell us who you’ve got in tonight’s game. Go Orange!

