Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia II: Mr. Bennett’s Opus

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a game against their biggest ACC rival. No, not Pitt. Not BC. Definitely not Duke. Up next for the Orange are

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Students: 17,706 students who are ready for lacrosse season just like us

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Nice kicks Tony, but white socks with a dark suit????

Jim Boeheim does not share our white sock opinion.

Advantage: Push. We know Nike makes black socks.

Uniforms:

Virginia dresses like a mid-major school that’s happy to get whatever Nike gives them.

The Orange uniform is saved by the color blocks on the side. That’s how you do it UVA.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoHoos

Simple and easy. Makes searching for tweets easier. It’s that simple Syracuse.

Advantage: Virginia

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Not going to lie. We’re jealous.

This is not a drill



Coach TB brought the suit back!



⚔️ #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/RySsT81HnQ — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) January 28, 2023

Advantage: Virginia

Prediction:

After two straight losses, everyone is out on the Orange. So, this seems like the time for them to play out of their minds and rope everyone back in with a big home win. You probably think we’re crazy but do you trust Virginia to shoot over 40% from 3 in every game? Sorry to those of you who just want to get to lacrosse season, but don’t worry the Orange can beat Virginia then too.

Oh yeah final score, Syracuse 58, Virginia 54.