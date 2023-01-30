Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse basketball NIL interview with Chris Carlson

The Syracuse Orange went front and center on the NIL Spotlight this week, and we so naturally brought on Chris Carlson, the NIL expert, to chat about NIL and other things!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Chris Carlson joins the show!

NIL: How is Syracuse doing this at this time?

Naturally, Adam Weitsman comes up in this conversation, and we break down where he’s fitting into this landscape.

Chris “announces’ he will be heading up the NIL beat at Syracuse Advanced Media... and who else besides high impact recruits are on NIL deals right now?

We talk about Syracuse’s standing vs the rest of the Power 5 in regards to structure of collectives and success to date.

Jim Boeheim is one of the last of the old guard coaches still standing... we talk about our perceptions of Boeheim and where he's at helming the program.

What’s next for Weitsman and NIL at Syracuse and in the NCAA?

