Syracuse football: 2023 schedule announced

The 2023 Syracuse Orange football schedule has been released. With the removal of divisions by the ACC, the new 3-3-5 schedule will have schools facing three opponents each season and the remaining groups of 5 will alternate yearly.

As a refresher, Syracuse will play Boston College, Florida State and Pitt each season. In 2023, the Orange will face Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. In 2024, that group will be Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State and Virginia.

Now here’s the full 2022 schedule:

Saturday, September 2: Colgate Raiders

Saturday, September 9: Western Michigan Broncos

Saturday, September 16: at Purdue Boilermakers

Saturday, September 23: Army Black Knights

Saturday, September 30: Clemson Tigers

Saturday, October 7: at North Carolina Tar Heels

Saturday, October 14: at Florida State Seminoles

BYE

Thursday, October 26: at Virginia Tech Hokies

Friday, November 3: Boston College Eagles

Saturday, November 11: Pittsburgh Panthers at Yankee Stadium

Saturday, November 18: at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Saturday, November 25: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Syracuse’s ACC schedule is highlighted by a brutal three-week stretch starting with Clemson and ending with two road games against UNC and Florida State. Each team had at least nine wins in 2022. The bye comes in week eight and is followed by two weekday games before Syracuse goes back to Yankee Stadium to play Pitt. Senior day is the last game of the season against Wake Forest, much like in 2019.

We’ll break this down in more detail this week, but what jumps out at you at first glance?