Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals

The Orange look to stay undefeated on the road in the ACC

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1) men’s basketball team looks to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3) at the YUM! Center.

If you haven’t heard this game is now moved to ESPNNEWS

Syracuse needs to avoid losing to the worst team in the ACC. Seriously, like we can’t ruin 2023 on the third day, it’s not cool at all.

To get you ready check out our previews:

Will the Orange be able to avoid another slow start? Will there be a “Hire Pitino” chant in the building?

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!

