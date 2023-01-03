Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals

The Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1) men’s basketball team looks to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3) at the YUM! Center.

Tonight's game at Louisville will be on ESPNEWS at 7 PM https://t.co/nAlH8lOVLd — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) January 3, 2023

Syracuse needs to avoid losing to the worst team in the ACC. Seriously, like we can’t ruin 2023 on the third day, it’s not cool at all.

Will the Orange be able to avoid another slow start? Will there be a “Hire Pitino” chant in the building?

