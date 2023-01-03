Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Location: Louisville, KY

Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Kenny Payne should probably do something out of the ordinary to distract people from his team’s play. I know Mike Brey and Bruce Pearl have taken a lot of gimmicks but he could go old-school shooting shirt or maybe plaid sports coat and jeans. Just not an all-white suit...

Jim Boeheim loves being able to go right from the sidelines to the charter without having to change. Probably goes home and sleeps in the 1/4-zip.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

The old-school script is great. This modern font is awful and Louisville often gets some odd Adidas looks to wear.

Speaking of awful fonts, the lettering on the Syracuse uniforms destroys what is an overall good look.

Advantage: Push since both teams need to revert to script

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #GoCards

Simple and easy. Makes searching for tweets easier.

Advantage: Louisville

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Do you think Jim Boeheim’s going to want the new mayor at his practice? Got to be a lot higher on the political spectrum. Sorry Ben Walsh,

Congrats on your first day @LouisvilleMayor! Thanks for stopping by & good luck as you begin your tenure.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Vx56B3lCZU — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) January 2, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Nothing beats coming home from the first day back at work after the holidays to see a scintillating contest between two former Big East rivals on ESPNU. The buzz is like the hum of fluorescent lighting as these two legendary programs battle it out on a third-rate cable channel is what we live for.....anyway Louisville stinks. Syracuse struggles early and pulls away for a double-digit win.