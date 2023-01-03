Syracuse vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3)

Day & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 7:00 pm

Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ken.

Line: The Draftkings Line sees Syracuse as nine-point favorites over Louisville.

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Louisville Blog: Card Chronicle

Rivalry: 19-11, Louisville

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse traveled to Kentucky for its first ever matchup against Louisville on December 16, 1964. The Orange lost 67-62 with Dave Bing and Chuck Richards scoring 23 points each.

Last Meeting: Syracuse dominated offensively to blow out Louisville 92-69. The Orange shot over 50% from the floor and from three.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,108-431) | Louisville - Kenny Payne (first season, 2-12)

Coach Bio: Payne played his collegiate basketball at Louisville, winning a national championship with the Cardinals in his freshman season back in 1986. He was the 19th overall pick in the 1989 NBA draft, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne played four seasons in the NBA and seven more overseas. He started his coaching career as an assistant for Oregon before joining John Calipari’s staff on Kentucky for 10 seasons. Payne won six SEC tournaments and a national championship with the Wildcats as an assistant. He left Kentucky to join the New York Knicks as an assistant for two seasons before returning to Louisville to take over as the program’s head coach.

Last Year: A messy start to the 2021-22 season which saw three losses to non-Power Five teams eventually meant Chris Mack got fired in late January. Louisville immediately lost all but one regular season game after Mack’s dismissal to finish ACC play on a 1-9 stretch. The Cardinals picked up an ACC tournament win over Georgia Tech and almost upset Virginia but lost by one to the Cavaliers.

Last Game: Louisville continued its messy start to the 2022-23 season with a thumping loss to No. 19 Kentucky 86-63. The Wildcats shot 60% from the floor to dominate the Cardinals.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Former Orange recruiting target Brandon Huntley-Hatfield transferred in from Tennessee in the offseason. He’ll be the main man targeted to keep Jesse Edwards off the boards, leading the Cardinals with 6.1 rebounds per game.

If Syracuse Wins: I’ve always liked 2023.

If Syracuse Loses: I’ve always liked 2024.

Fun Fact: Huntley-Hatfield isn’t the only former Orange recruiting target on the Cardinals. Kamari Lands was originally committed to Syracuse but decommitted to join Louisville.

