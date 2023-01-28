 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse men’s basketball: Class of 2024 SG Elijah Moore commits to the Orange

Holla Back

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
High School Basketball: HoopHall West Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a long period without a recruiting win, the Syracuse Orange picked up a verbal commitment today from 4-star shooting guard, Elijah Moore.

The 6’3” shooting guard from Cardinal Hays in the Bronx is rated a four-star by all the big recruiting services and he becomes the first Syracuse commit since Judah Mintz last year. Moore is considered to be a top-20 shooting guard in his class and has a reputation as a strong outside shooter.

He’s been in the news this week as he was the courtside guest of Adam Weitsman during the UNC game. Weitsman has offered Moore a NIL deal as you might have heard about (and you should really read the series of articles from Chris Carlson about the whole thing).

Moore chose Syracuse over Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Right now he’s the first commit for 2024 and gives the Orange some needed momentum after they missed out on three offers in the 2023 class.

It’s too early to predict what the roster will look like when Moore makes it to Syracuse but it’s good to see that Jim Boeheim and staff will have a couple of players to point to as they pitch other recruits.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...