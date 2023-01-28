Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7)

Day & Time: Saturday, January 28, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 6.5 point underdogs on the road against Virginia Tech.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 11-7, Virginia Tech

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: In a rare circumstance, Syracuse lost its first-ever match against a team, losing 92-81 to Virginia Tech on February 28, 1976. Larry Kelley led Syracuse with 18 points.

Last Meeting: Virginia Tech shot an abysmal 3-19 from three while five Syracuse players reached double-digit points. Not enough support from players outside the Hokies’ frontcourt meant that the Orange cruised to an 82-72 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,112-434) | Virginia Tech - Mike Young (fourth year, 66–44)

Coach Bio: Young started his coaching career as an assistant for his alma mater, D-III Emory and Henry College. After two seasons, Young jumped to Division I, coaching for his hometown school in Radford. He stayed for one season as an assistant before taking an assistant job at Wofford. Young stayed as an assistant from 1989 to 2002 and would eventually be promoted to head coach after then-head man Richard Johnson was promoted to Wofford’s athletic director.

Young stayed as Wofford’s head coach from 2002 to 2019. During his tenure, the Terriers had six 20-plus win seasons and made the NCAA tournament five times. During his last season at Wofford in 2018-19, Young led the program to a 30-win season, including the program’s first ever AP-poll ranking. Wofford would be ranked No. 19 heading into the NCAA tournament, where the Terriers received a 7-seed. Wofford won its first game against Seton Hall before losing to 2-seed Kentucky in the round of 32. Young rode the success of the successful 2018-19 season to the Virginia Tech job the following season.

Last Year: Virginia Tech started last season slowly but caught fire towards the end, winning 10 of its last 12 regular season games. The Hokies proceeded to shock everyone by winning the ACC tournament as the seven seed, knocking off Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke in the process. Virginia Tech got an 11 seed in the NCAA tournament but would be set aside by Texas in the first round.

Last Game: Despite 29 points from Kyle Filipowski, Duke couldn’t provide enough support for him as Virginia Tech rode a seven-point first half lead to a 78-75 victory. The Hokies shot 57.1% from the floor.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: In three games since returning from injury, Hunter Cattoor has shot 10-23 from three, which is 43.5%. Cattoor is shooting 41.1% from deep this season.

If Syracuse Wins: Don’t need to sleep with one eye open.

If Syracuse Loses: Alright, fine. We’re off to never never land.

Fun Fact: Syracuse is actually scoring in the paint this year. The Orange’s 35.2 paint points per game is the most since the 2009-10 season.

