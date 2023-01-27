Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia Tech II: Left Foot Out

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a “must-win” game in early January. Their opponent

Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Students: 36,383 students who hate James Szuba for hating their beloved gymnasium

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Mike Young has the awkward sideline pose down

Jim Boeheim appreciates that casual wear allows easier movement to gently gesture to his team to “get the f out on the shooters”

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

These would look better for football. The Hokies are another school who should go with a script name on the front of their jersey.

Syracuse just simply switching to a script “‘Cuse” on these would be a great improvement.

Advantage: Push

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #StonebyStone/#Hokies

They should really stick with the stone one to reference Hokie stone and cliché coach speak

Advantage: Virginia Tech

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

If you want to make Cassell look better, turning down the lights is a great start.

All of the lights



Make sure to download the Hokiesports app to join the fun during pregame! pic.twitter.com/ij16bK8UGI — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) January 23, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

The crowd is going to be hot for this one. Can Syracuse rebound from what will surely be a slow spot? How bad will we be cursing Hunter Cattoor? This is going to come down to the final minutes and with the Orange trailing by 2, Virginia Tech presses and force a Benny Williams runner from half-court which hits the backboard, bounces on the rim twice and.......