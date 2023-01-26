Syracuse football: Three players listed in The Athletic Top 100 for 2023 NFL Draft

The Syracuse Orange should have some of their players picked fairly high compared to recent seasons in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Even though we’re three months away from a player being selected, experts are updating big boards as the days go on. That includes The Athletic, who released its updated Big Board of Top 100 prospects, which lists three Orange players.

.@byAustinMeek and @Nickbaumgardner's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board 2.0 consists of:



◽️ 11 non-Power 5 players

◽️ 12 Pac-12 players

◽️ 11 ACC players

◽️ 11 Big-12 players

◽️ 17 Big Ten players



... and 38 SEC players.



The full breakdown: https://t.co/MixVdslfiC — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) January 25, 2023

The Orange players are led by cornerback Garrett Williams at 55. He’s followed by offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron at 75 and Sean Tucker at 81. Bergeron is the highest at his respective position as the fourth best offensive tackle. Tucker follows him as the 14th best running back while Williams is the 15th best cornerback.

The other Orange player to declare for the draft in linebacker Mikel Jones didn’t crack The Athletic’s Top 100 board or Top 15 by position, but he’s probably not worried about that. Given former Orange linebacker Zaire Franklin, a seventh round pick, just set the single-season record for tackles by a Colts player, Jones is probably feeling good about his chances of being picked.

The Orange make up three of the 11 players from the ACC on The Athletic’s Top 100, which is tied with Clemson for the conference lead. And while it might be a long shot for a Syracuse player to become the first Orange first round draft pick since Justin Pugh in 2013, the Orange look to be in prime position to at least match the three players selected in that draft. The last time Syracuse had four players taken in the draft was in 2006.

