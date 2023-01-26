Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Owen Hiltz and Will Mark named preseason All-Americans

With just over a week until the start of lacrosse season, Inside Lacrosse has released their Division I men’s preseason All-Americans, which include a pair of Syracuse Orange players.

Redshirt sophomore attackman Owen Hiltz and senior goalie Will Mark were both named honorable mention All-Americans by the members of the media who vote weekly in the IL media poll.

All I can say is: finally!

I’m thrilled to see Owen finally get some recognition for what he displayed as a freshman back in 2021, where he showed us a skill set that was unmatched in the combination of vision, IQ, quickness, and stick skills.

That season, he compiled one of the best freshman campaigns in SU history when he scored the eighth-most goals (29), assists (19) and points (48) ever by an Orange freshman and ended up as a USILA honorable mention All-American.

He then went on to get injured in last year’s preseason scrimmage and missed the entire 2022 season, but it’s nice to see that some people haven’t forgotten about his credentials.

Will Mark, who comes to ‘Cuse after three years at LIU, has now been named a honorable mention All-American by two publications this preseason (USA Lacrosse Magazine).

Honorable mention AA has become a familiar phrase for Mark, who finished each of the last two seasons with that exact same honor. He was also named NEC Defensive Player of the Year each of the last two years. He finished his LIU career with a .558 save percentage and led the nation in saves per game in 2020 and 2021.

Mark is likely to be the starting goalie for the Orange this year, although Gary Gait has yet to officially name a starter.

Congrats to Owen and Will on receiving this preseason honor!