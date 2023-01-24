Game thread: Syracuse vs North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) men’s basketball team returns home to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3) at 9:00 on ESPN.
People are starting to feel good about the run Syracuse is on, and a win here would add more good vibes. North Carolina is also playing well as they try to turn around a season that saw them start at #1 and fall from the rankings.
We’ll see if the late start time actually gets the Orange to get into the game sooner and not fall behind in the first few minutes.
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below. Go Orange!
