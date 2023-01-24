Syracuse vs. North Carolina: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-7, 6-3) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3)

Day & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 9:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 4.5 underdogs at home against UNC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

North Carolina Blog: Tar Heel Blog

Rivalry: 15-6, North Carolina

Current Streak: 1, North Carolina

First Meeting: Perhaps somewhat fittingly, these two legendary programs met for the first time during the 1957 NCAA tournament in what would now be the Elite Eight. Syracuse came up short, losing 67-58 to UNC. The Tar Heels would eventually win the NCAA tournament that year, defeating Kansas by a point.

Last Meeting: Cole Swider did everything he could to will Syracuse to a win against UNC last season at Chapel Hill. He set a career high 36 points with seven three-pointers. However, the Tar Heels forced overtime and shot 5-6 from the field in the extra five minutes to win 88-79.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,112-433) | North Carolina - Hubert Davis (second year, 43–16)

Coach Bio: Davis played his college basketball at North Carolina. He holds the record for highest career three-point percentage in school history. Davis was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 20th pick in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. He played for 12 years in the NBA with six teams, averaging 8.2 points per game in his pro career. Davis spent the first part of his post-NBA career with ESPN as a college basketball analyst for four seasons.

Davis started his coaching career back at UNC as an assistant to Roy Williams in 2012. He would be later selected as the first black coach in program history in 2021 when Williams retired.

Last Year: Despite an upset loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament, UNC made the NCAA tournament as an eight seed. Then the Tar Heels went on a miracle run, knocking off one seed Baylor and four seed UCLA to reach the Final Four. UNC fittingly ended Mike Krzyzewski’s career with a win in the Final Four before losing to Kansas in the title game.

Last Game: Despite a dismal shooting percentage against NC State, UNC overpowered the Wolfpack with rebounding and free throws to win 80-69. The Tar Heels won the battle on the boards 42-27 and made 24 more free throws than the Wolfpack.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Armando Bacot set two UNC records in the win against NC State. With 23 points and 18 rebounds, he recorded his 61st career double-double and his 1,221 career rebound. Bacot is averaging 17.8 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange haven’t played Duke yet, but by the transitive property, Syracuse owns North Carolina.

If Syracuse Loses: UNC must simply give Syracuse Drake Maye as payment for winning basketball games.

Fun Fact: Joe Girard is averaging 21.2 points per game in January.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.