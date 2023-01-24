Syracuse football: Sources report Orange to hire Nunzio Campanile as tight ends coach

For the second day in a row, Pete Thamel has news on a Syracuse Orange football coaching staff addition.

Sources: Syracuse is set to hire former Rutgers assistant Nunzio Campanile as the school’s tight ends coach. He brings strong New Jersey ties as the former Rutgers interim head coach and is also former head coach at Bergen Catholic. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 23, 2023

Campanile has been at Rutgers since 2018 when he was hired by Chris Ash. After Ash was fired in 2019, Campanile served as interim head coach and then was retained by Greg Schiano.

You can fire off all the “Why does Syracuse need a tight ends coach?” jokes in your system, but this could be a strong hire for recruiting New Jersey. Before he joined Rutgers, Campanile was the head coach of Bergen Catholic and his family is well-connected in football circles in the Garden State

“Campanile, who also spent time as the offensive coordinator under Greg Toal at Don Bosco, is the son of former Paramus Catholic coach Mike Campanile. His brother Anthony is the linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins, while his brother Vito is the current head coach at Bergen Catholic and another brother, Nick, is the head coach at DePaul Catholic.”

Bergan Catholic was the high school for incoming corners Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy and in the On3 2024 New Jersey rankings, they have two of the top 14 players on their roster.

It was obvious that Syracuse needed to replace Nick Monroe with someone who could help on the recruiting trail and maybe Campanile’s familia will help the Ohana get more in-roads in a key Northeast recruiting ground.